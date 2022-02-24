Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $120.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $481.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.30 million to $482.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $525.46 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $539.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 million, a PE ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Noodles & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

