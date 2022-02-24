Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

