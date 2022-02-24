Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.