Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
NDLS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.74 million, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
