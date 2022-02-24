Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 44,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

