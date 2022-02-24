Nord Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $905,043.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.02 million and $905,043.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.27 or 0.06768830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,760.60 or 0.99823973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

