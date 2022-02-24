Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) shot up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

