Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.51

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 21877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33.
In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
