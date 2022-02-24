Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.51

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 21877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.