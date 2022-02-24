Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.43.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NSC stock opened at $253.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.42 and a 200 day moving average of $271.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

