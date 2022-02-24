Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 2.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

NYSE PKG traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,888. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

