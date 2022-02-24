Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

AXP traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,862. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $133.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.