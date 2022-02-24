Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 8.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.56. The stock had a trading volume of 306,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,991. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $406.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

