Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 80.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from 75.00 to 80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 103,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

