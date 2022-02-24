Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3788155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.
Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.