Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. Northern Trust has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

