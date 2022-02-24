NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of NortonLifeLock worth $45,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

