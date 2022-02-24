Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $9,191,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NCLH opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.