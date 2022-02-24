nOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.27 or 0.06768830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,760.60 or 0.99823973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047973 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

