Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.14.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $104.98. 5,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $76.76 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.