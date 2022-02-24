Novacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $318,742.52 and approximately $18.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.06 or 0.99891251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00022344 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00307896 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

