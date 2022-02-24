NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVCR traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.08. 39,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,438. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

