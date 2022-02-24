NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 8.9% on Disappointing Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 4,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 807,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.