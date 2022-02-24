Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nucor were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Nucor by 28.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

