NULS (NULS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.56 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. NULS has a market capitalization of $37.62 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06741924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.99 or 1.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047618 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

