Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.50

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$99.50 and last traded at C$97.00, with a volume of 1184379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.73.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.94. The stock has a market cap of C$54.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

