Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.48. 541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

