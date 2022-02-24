Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.52

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.