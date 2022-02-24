Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.52

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 5529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth $83,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.