Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Shares Up 0.3%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89. 37,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 24,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NPV)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
