NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,070. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $562.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

