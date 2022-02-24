NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $223.87 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $559.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.