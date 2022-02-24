Nyerium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 5% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $14,250.77 and $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.61 or 1.00191584 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,694,580 coins and its circulating supply is 36,809,952 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars.

