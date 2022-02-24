O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 17,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.