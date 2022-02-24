O3Swap (O3) Reaches Market Cap of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

