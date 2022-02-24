O3Swap (O3) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06731566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.74 or 1.00410412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.