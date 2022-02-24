Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 11046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

