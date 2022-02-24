Oasis Network Price Tops $0.22 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $759.56 million and $323.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

