Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 98.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.
Shares of OXY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 32,118,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,731,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
