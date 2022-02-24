Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 98.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 32,118,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,731,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.