Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
OXY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,125,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733,012. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
