Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,125,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,733,012. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.