OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) received a C$3.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,615. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

