OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.91.

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. 2,024,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,615. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

