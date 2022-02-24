Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 94,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15.
About Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW)
