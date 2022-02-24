Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.71

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 160710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth $19,599,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

