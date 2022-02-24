ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0851 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $7,535.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

