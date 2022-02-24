ODUWA (OWC) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $36,999.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.66 or 0.99557033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00309855 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.