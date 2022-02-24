OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

