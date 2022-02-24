Oikos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,959.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $553,772.46 and approximately $16,959.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.