Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 9.1% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.36. 4,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $7,722,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $4,506,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

