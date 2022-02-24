Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

