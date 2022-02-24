OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. OLO has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OLO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.