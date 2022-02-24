OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. OLO has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in OLO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

