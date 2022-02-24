Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.92

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 8197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $9,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

