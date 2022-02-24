OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $529.92 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00009786 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $529.92 million and approximately $258.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00232617 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

